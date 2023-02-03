UrduPoint.com

UK Experts Impart Aviation Safety Training At IIAP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

UK experts impart aviation safety training at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Experts from the United Kingdom (UK) imparted aviation safety training to personnel of different departments performing duties at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) during a four-day session, from January 30 to February 2.

The training session titled "Additional Safety Measures" was arranged by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in collaboration with UK Department for Transport (DfT) in which more than 60 personnel from the civil aviation, Pakistan International Airlines, Airport Security Force and other stakeholders participated, a PCAA spokesman said in a news release on Friday.

He said the initiative was a continuation of the joint efforts of Pakistan and the British High Commission to improve aviation safety, as earlier a similar training session was held at the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore.

The British Master Trainers appreciated the professional standard of the participants they exhibited during the training session, which was aimed at improving safety in the aviation sector.

PCAA Director Security Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, on behalf of the Director General Civil Aviation Authority, thanked the UK Department for Transport for their cooperation in conducting the aviation safety training session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad United Kingdom January February From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

2 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

10 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

11 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.