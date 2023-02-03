UK experts impart aviation safety training at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Experts from the United Kingdom (UK) imparted aviation safety training to personnel of different departments performing duties at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) during a four-day session, from January 30 to February 2.

The training session titled "Additional Safety Measures" was arranged by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in collaboration with UK Department for Transport (DfT) in which more than 60 personnel from the civil aviation, Pakistan International Airlines, Airport Security Force and other stakeholders participated, a PCAA spokesman said in a news release on Friday.

He said the initiative was a continuation of the joint efforts of Pakistan and the British High Commission to improve aviation safety, as earlier a similar training session was held at the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore.

The British Master Trainers appreciated the professional standard of the participants they exhibited during the training session, which was aimed at improving safety in the aviation sector.

PCAA Director Security Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, on behalf of the Director General Civil Aviation Authority, thanked the UK Department for Transport for their cooperation in conducting the aviation safety training session.