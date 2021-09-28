UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Minister Discusses Afghanistan, Climate Change With Pakistani Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The UK foreign minister, Liz Truss, and her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the need for action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity at an in-person bilateral meeting in London, the Foreign Office announced.

According to the statement, Truss, who replaced Dominic Raab in the government reshuffle made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson a few weeks ago, and Qureshi talked about the need for the international community to work together to ensure a coordinated approach on Afghanistan following the takeover of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in August.

The two foreign ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terror and providing vital humanitarian assistance for ordinary Afghans.

On climate change, they agreed to work together to achieve ambitious climate change objectives at the 2021 UN Climate Conference, also known as COP26, to be held in the Scottish city of in Glasgow in November.

