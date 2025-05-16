UK Foreign Secretary visits Pakistan to support ceasefire with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Pakistan on Friday in the first trip by a British Foreign Secretary since 2021.

The visit comes as the UK welcomes a fragile but important ceasefire between Pakistan and India, following weeks of rising tensions.

During meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials, Lammy praised both countries for agreeing to stop hostilities. He said the UK is committed to supporting peace and regional stability, and warned that further conflict would harm everyone.

“The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing, especially for the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage,” Lammy said.

“It’s encouraging that both sides have agreed to a pause in fighting. Now we must work to turn that into lasting peace.”

The Foreign Secretary also thanked British consular staff in Islamabad for their work helping UK nationals during the recent crisis. Many British citizens living in or visiting Pakistan relied on the High Commission for advice and support.

The UK has close ties with both Pakistan and India, and Lammy said the government would continue working with both countries to counter terrorism and support long-term peace.

He is expected to visit India soon for further talks.