UK Foreign Secy Arrives In Islamabad On Two-day Official Visit

Fri 03rd September 2021

UK Foreign Secy arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Dominic Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral matters and regional issues particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd,2021) The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan last night.

During his visit, he will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral matters and regional issues particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary is visiting Islamabad at the moment when Pakistan is on UK travel red list.

