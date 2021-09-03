UK Foreign Secy arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

Dominic Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral matters and regional issues particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd,2021) The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan last night.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary is visiting Islamabad at the moment when Pakistan is on UK travel red list.