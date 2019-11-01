UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secy Condoles Deaths In Tezgam Fire

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:35 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad news of the Tezgam train fire in Pakistan.

Dominic Raab, in a message of condolence to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said, "I was deeply saddened to hear the sad news of the Tezgam train fire in Punjab in which there has been such a tragic loss of life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved and to the friends and families affected.

"The UK stands as a friend of Pakistan at this difficult time," Dominic Raab said, according to a press release issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Friday.

