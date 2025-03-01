- Home
UK-funded Climate Monitoring Tower Launched In Chakwal To Boost Pakistan's Climate Resilience
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has inaugurated an Eddy Covariance Flux Tower at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Chakwal, Punjab.
The tower, built under the UK-government-funded "Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan" (WRAP) program, aims to enhance Pakistan's ability to measure crucial environmental parameters, such as temperature, rainfall, and agricultural data, essential for adapting to climate change's impacts.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ms. Anna Balance, Senior Climate Advisor at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO); Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Global Director of Water, food, and Ecosystems at IWMI; and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO.
Anna Balance emphasized the importance of cutting-edge technology in driving progress in the agricultural sector.
"The FCDO is committed to increasing knowledge dissemination to ensure maximum awareness and drive meaningful change across communities in Pakistan," she stated.
Dr. Mohsin Hafeez highlighted the benefits of the flux tower, which will provide reliable and precise information to farmers, researchers, and local irrigation officers.
"Farmers will also benefit from advanced alerts and tailored advice on crop cultivation, risks, and protective measures," he added.
The flux tower is part of a broader initiative to strengthen Pakistan's climate resilience, supported by the UK government.
The project aims to improve the country's ability to measure and manage its water resources, reducing the risks associated with climate change.
