UK government appoints Pakistani origin businessman as adviser

A leading businessman of Pakistani origin will advise the UK government to improve its real estate market through technology

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) A leading businessman of Pakistani origin will advise the UK government to improve its real estate market through technology.Chief Executive of Pi Labs , Faisal Butt, a London based venture capital firm, has been appointed as an advisor to the UK government to help improve the property market and housing sector through technology innovation.Butt will be advising the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as the first member of an expert advisory council led by the Housing Minister.The expert advisory council will advise government about ways and means to take maximum advantage of technology in the entire housing and property sector.The UK's property technology sector is estimated to be worth 6 billion British pound sterling and the council plans to turbocharge it by making it faster, simpler and cheaper to find land, build or buy new houses, manage properties, or sell property.

The council will also advise Government on how emerging technologies can help the property sector reduce its environmental footprint.Commenting on the development, Faisal Butt said "I am thrilled to be advising the Housing Ministry to achieve our common objective of helping UK property technology start-ups thrive.In bringing together the best and brightest minds globally in a strategic and coordinated way, we can begin to make the UK the global epicentre of property technology excellence I know it can be.