ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Wednesday expressed his government's interest to collaborate with the ministry of climate change to tackle environmental threats to the region.

Dr Turner called on Adviser to the prime minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here, said a press release issue here.

During the meeting, the British High Commissioner told Malik Amin Aslam that the UK government was seriously interested to help Pakistan boost its climate resilience against negative fall outs of the global warming.

Meanwhile, the UK High Commissioner talked about the 4 areas of work related to climate change. "Green financial systems, clean green growth, nature based solutions and adaptation resilience are important areas to work on. " the high commissioner said.

He further said inauguration of the Clean Green Pakistan Index by the prime minister demonstrated the present government's unflinching dedication of making the country Clean and Green, environmentally-safe and climate-resilient.

The High commissioner appreciated the adviser's efforts regarding Climate change adaptation and mitigation and tackling environmental degradation.

Malik Amin Aslam thanked Dr Christian Turner and said while the global warming-caused climate change was the gravest risk faced by the humanity where Pakistan or any other country cannot cope with it alone.

"Climate Change, which is affecting various socio-economic sectors including agriculture, water, energy and food production systems worldwide, all of the countries have to join hands to deal with the common global risk of climate change," Malik Amin Aslam emphasised.

He also briefed him about the five key green initiatives namely, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Risk Index, 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Recharge Pakistan and Ecosystem Restoration Fund being implemented by the climate change ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"When you invest in nature, nature gives you back at such a speed you cannot imagine," the adviser stated.

The meeting, however, concluded with a promise on both sides that Pakistan and UK governments would work together to boost Pakistan's efforts for tackling climate risks and environmental degradation at all scales.