UrduPoint.com

UK Govt Put On Notice Over G20 Meet In IIoJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

UK govt put on notice over G20 meet in IIoJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Strongly urging against participating in the so-called G20 meet in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), the UK government has been put on notice against such a move which violates international law and UN mandate on IIoJK.

Fahim Kayani, president Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK, alongwith Muhammed Ghalib President TeK EU, Haji Muhammad Sadiq ,Rehana Ali, Ch Ikram ul Haq and Yasir Alam submitted petition at 10 Downing Street – the governance center of British government in London – calling on the UK government to reject Indian invitation to the G20 meet in IIoJK, said a press release received from London here on Tuesday.

In its yet another mischievous attempt to mislead international community, India has invited G20 officials for a tourism-related meeting in the occupied valley between May 22 and 24.

"Through this petition, we demand the UK government to not send its representative to the so-called G20 meeting in IIoJK on the invitation of India," Kayani said after submitting the petition to the PM UK's office .

"Through this meeting," the Kashmiri diaspora leader said: "the Hindu fascist regime in New Delhi led by murderous Narendra Modi wants to cover its illegal actions taken on IIoJK on August 05, 2019." "IIoJK is a UN-designated disputed territory and any such event in IIoJK is violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir," said Kayani, reminding the UN has granted Kashmiris right to self-determination to choose their political future.

"It is only India which has sabotaged fulfilling the UN promises on Kashmir and any attendance of G20 members during this event between May 22 and 24 tantamount to be complicit in violating UN resolutions on Kashmir," Kayani explained.

India, current chair of G20, is holding a tourism-related meeting in IIoJK next week. Pakistan and Kashmiris around the world have categorically rejected such a move and have called on G20 nations to avoid accepting Indian invitation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Narendra Modi London Jammu New Delhi United Kingdom May August 2019 Event From Government

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

56 minutes ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Motherâ€™s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.