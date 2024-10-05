UK, Gulf To Establish 280 Skills Centres In Pakistan For Youth Employment
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Government of United Kingdom and Middle East institutions will provide jobs to millions of Pakistanis around the world by creating 280 skills centers in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Government of United Kingdom and middle East institutions will provide jobs to millions of Pakistanis around the world by creating 280 skills centers in Pakistan.
A high-level British delegation is on a two-day visit to Pakistan to discuss possible cooperation with Pakistan in education, with a special focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
The delegation included Lord Boateng, House of Lords member Wendy Thomson, University of London Vice-Chancellor, University of Greenwich Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Edward, Queen Mary University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Richard Grose, Tony Degazon, City and Guilds Regional Director Dr. Aamir, and Executive Director of GEMS Middle East.
The delegation aims to take initiatives for skill development as per the needs of the industry in Pakistan.
In order to discuss the areas of mutual interest with the delegation, Federal Secretary Education Mohiyuddin Wani, Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Miss Gulmina Bilal, and Executive Director NAVTTC on behalf of the government, represented Pakistan.
On this occasion, the delegation was told that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Prime Minister's Advisor on Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood have their priorities that quality training should be provided to as many people of Pakistan as possible in accordance with the requirements of the modern era so that these people can offer their services in the best way not only in Pakistan but also around the world.
The delegation representatives said that around 280 skills centers will be established in Pakistan. The candidates who successfully complete the training in these centres, they will be given a joint certificate by Pakistani, UK and Gulf universities.
They said that in the first phase, 80,000 jobs will also be given to the successful candidates of the Skills Centers for which arrangements have already been made.
These jobs would be offered in different Gulf countries including Dubai in the security, hospitality, construction and veterinary nursing and Dubai Police, they informed.
The delegation further said that wherever skilled people are needed around the world, including the Gulf, they will be provided with manpower by these 280 Skills Centres.
The delegation will visit Karachi where they will meet Federal Education Minister Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss strategic partnerships that will strengthen Pakistan's vocational training framework and equip the workforce with the necessary skills for the global job market.
A representative of the delegation said that "we are committed to promoting educational cooperation that will empower Pakistani youth and meet the needs of industries in Pakistan and abroad. We can create sustainable pathways for
The UK delegation looks forward to fruitful discussions and a lasting partnership that will improve the education sector in Pakistan".
