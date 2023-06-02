UK Health Security Agency team visits Institute of Public Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The UK Health Security Agency mission, during its Pakistan tour, paid a visit to the Institute of Public Health (IPH), here on Friday.

According to sources, the mission members had a detailed discussion with Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir and her technical team about creating a robust system using modern information technology in terms of disease prevention, detection and response.

Dr. Zarfishan said Pakistan is a signatory to the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 under which it is prime responsibility of the country to strengthen various technical areas of the health sector. She said capacity building of the staff should be done on modern lines while a comprehensive strategy to prevent, detect and respond should be adopted with reference to diseases and prevention of spread of epidemics in a timely manner. She said that the Health Security Agency of the UK was providing technical assistance to Pakistani institutions to strengthen the public health sector.

Dr. Mohammad Sartaj , country head UK Agency, said the Health Security Agency would provide technical support to the IPH experts in environmental epidemiology and e-learning programmes.

The mission had a detailed discussion with the technical team of the IPH about the training programme, IT solutions. The UK mission would also support the training and capacity building of IPH's public health experts and technical staff.

Dr Zarfishan briefed the UK Mission about the IPH educational and training programme and the activities regarding prevention and control of diseases in the province.

The UK-HSA mission consisted of Dr. Mohammad Sartaj , Dr. Paul Clearly, Subject Specialist IT Based Interventions and Miss Chole Byer, Subject Specialist Surveillance, Outbreak and Investigations.

Director Health CDC Dr Yadullah and Punjab Health Advisor UK-HSA Dr Saeed Akhtar were also present on this occasion.