UK High Commissioner calls on DPM Dar, views exchanged over recent regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the recent regional developments, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests while ensuring regional peace and security.