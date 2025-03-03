Open Menu

UK High Commissioner Calls On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Ms. Jane Marriott, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister House on Monday.

The prime minister conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Charles III and wished him a quick recovery to full health.

He also reiterated his invitation to His Majesty for undertaking a royal visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.

While discussing the global situation, the prime minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to build lasting peace in Gaza and Ukraine.

The High Commissioner said that the UK was committed to strengthening its ties with Pakistan and to continue partnering in the country’s national progress and development.

