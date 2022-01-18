UrduPoint.com

UK High Commissioner Calls On Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:21 PM

UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here.

Issues of mutual and bilateral relations came under discussion in the meeting, said a press release.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalize and sign at the earliest agreements for repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

It was realized that the agreements were in the interest of both the countries and there was a need to accelerate progress in it.

The two sides were also of the view that bilateral agreements would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have long-standing ties and we attached immense importance to our relations.

He said the Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom were also helpful in promotion of bilateral ties.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have friendly multi-faceted relationship. He also appreciated Pakistan's assistance in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Interior Minister Rashid Progress United Kingdom Criminals Christian From

Recent Stories

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Under ..

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme ..

50 seconds ago
 Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

51 seconds ago
 PTI only party that attaches importance to transpa ..

PTI only party that attaches importance to transparent funds collection: Farrukh ..

52 seconds ago
 Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

54 seconds ago
 SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Progress on JCPOA Necessary to 'Save' Deal - Baerb ..

Progress on JCPOA Necessary to 'Save' Deal - Baerbock

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.