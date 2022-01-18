UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here.

Issues of mutual and bilateral relations came under discussion in the meeting, said a press release.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalize and sign at the earliest agreements for repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

It was realized that the agreements were in the interest of both the countries and there was a need to accelerate progress in it.

The two sides were also of the view that bilateral agreements would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have long-standing ties and we attached immense importance to our relations.

He said the Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom were also helpful in promotion of bilateral ties.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have friendly multi-faceted relationship. He also appreciated Pakistan's assistance in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.