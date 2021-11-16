UrduPoint.com

UK High Commissioner Holds Virtual Khuli Katchehry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:16 PM

UK High Commissioner holds virtual Khuli Katchehry

High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held the 10th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the British Pakistani community on Tuesday in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held the 10th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the British Pakistani community on Tuesday in London.

A large number of diaspora members discussed and sought redressal of their problems regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports, Roshan Digital Account and property matters in Pakistan, says a press release.

The High Commissioner redressed some problems of the community members instantly assuring that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

He also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for the improvement of the consular services at the mission.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner also urged the British Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account (RDA) to send their remittances to Pakistan and take advantage of a number of profitable investment opportunities introduced under the RDA initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

The participants appreciated the initiative of virtual Khuli Katchehry at the mission and termed it a useful platform for community facilitation.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the virtual Khuli Katchehri every month.

