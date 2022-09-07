UK High Commissioner meets Chief Minister

United Kingdom High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at chief minister's office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :United Kingdom High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at chief minister's office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to promote cooperation in various fields including health and technical education. The British high commissioner expressed his regret over the loss of life and property due to floods and vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government in education, health and other sectors.

The CM termed Pakistan and the UK strong partners of development and prosperity and appreciated the UK's contribution to help the flood victims. The provincial government valued British cooperation for improvement in peace and security and social sectors, he said and expressed the desire to expand the bilateral relations in different fields.

The government would extend the ongoing reforms program initiated with UK cooperation in different sectors, he stated and added that a comprehensive plan had been devised for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and the victims. The survey had started to recover the losses of livestock, he mentioned and informed that houses would be built for the flood victims.

Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, UK's representative in Punjab Clara Strandhoj, political advisor Talal Raza and senior development advisor Sana Zia were also present.