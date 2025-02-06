Open Menu

UK House Of Commons Deputy Speaker Arrives In City To Attend CPA Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 11:52 PM

UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference

UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani has arrived here to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference going to be held in Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani has arrived here to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference going to be held in Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8.

According to official sources here on Thursday, UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

During the meeting holding of CPA conference was discussed.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that holding of CPA conference for first time in Punjab Assembly would pave a way for international parliamentary relations.

Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani said that CPA conference would prove to be a positive development for international parliamentary ties.

Dr Lynn Gardner, Ben Warrington were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..

11 minutes ago
 ‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation seri ..

‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..

3 minutes ago
 UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city ..

UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference

3 minutes ago
 24th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for ..

24th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity conclu ..

41 minutes ago
 COP30 president urges most ambitious emissions tar ..

COP30 president urges most ambitious emissions targets possible

8 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate ..

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..

1 hour ago
Kyiv says captured 909 Russian troops over Kursk o ..

Kyiv says captured 909 Russian troops over Kursk operation

1 hour ago
 McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm

McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm

1 hour ago
 January smashes heat record, surprising scientists

January smashes heat record, surprising scientists

1 hour ago
 Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarde ..

Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment

1 hour ago
 Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for i ..

Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportun ..

UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan