UK House Of Commons Deputy Speaker Arrives In City To Attend CPA Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 11:52 PM
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani has arrived here to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference going to be held in Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8
According to official sources here on Thursday, UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.
During the meeting holding of CPA conference was discussed.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that holding of CPA conference for first time in Punjab Assembly would pave a way for international parliamentary relations.
Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani said that CPA conference would prove to be a positive development for international parliamentary ties.
Dr Lynn Gardner, Ben Warrington were also present in the meeting.
