UK House Of Lords' Member Sayeeda Warsi Calls On Deputy PM Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi Wednesday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
In the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, and resolved to continue working together to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.
The two sides also discussed matters of trade and investment, and people-to-people links.
