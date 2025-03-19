UK Imposes Fine Wroth £5.2 Million Upon Hassan Nawaz For Not Paying Taxes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:54 PM
Son of PML-N chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) The United Kingdom (UK) authorities imposed fine worth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for not paying taxes.
The UK authorities also declared him tax defaulter in the latest released list.
Hassan Nawaz failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016.
The UK tax authority has also imposed a £5.2 million fine on Hassan Nawaz, and the British government has shared the details on its official website.
The legal experts stated that despite being bankrupt, there is still a possibility of recovering the fines imposed on Hassan Nawaz, as tax evasion penalties are not waived even in bankruptcy under British laws.
The case is over 10 years old, dating back to when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes.
The legal sources close to Hassan Nawaz claimed that the “figures" published today by the Revenue Customs Department represented an old story. Hassan Nawaz had declared himself bankrupt in court, and the old story has been repeated once again.
The legal sources said that the matter is over 10 years old when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes. Almost six years later, HMRC initiated an inquiry into the taxes from that period. HMRC legally should not have conducted this inquiry.
The legal sources of Hassan Nawaz argued that after a certain period, Hassan Nawaz took the stance that the tax demand from the tax department was no longer valid. Hassan Nawaz had taken a principled stance by declaring bankruptcy in court, and his bankruptcy is set to end on April 29, 2025.
Recent Stories
UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes2 minutes ago
-
Wazir Club Wana wins first All-Pakistan Floodlight Football Tournament6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. prioritizes quality medical facilities: DC Sahiwal6 minutes ago
-
Two fuel units sealed for profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on public transport plying alongside BRT route6 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested6 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held6 minutes ago
-
Experts urge youth to embrace entrepreneurship to combat brain drain16 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,461 injured in Punjab road16 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar graces Iftar dinner as chief guest16 minutes ago
-
Hotline against malpractice established at SCP16 minutes ago
-
Two drivers arrested over over-speed26 minutes ago