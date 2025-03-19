Open Menu

UK Imposes Fine Wroth £5.2 Million Upon Hassan Nawaz For Not Paying Taxes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:54 PM

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes

Son of PML-N chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) The United Kingdom (UK) authorities imposed fine worth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for not paying taxes.

The UK authorities also declared him tax defaulter in the latest released list.

Hassan Nawaz failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016.

The UK tax authority has also imposed a £5.2 million fine on Hassan Nawaz, and the British government has shared the details on its official website.

The legal experts stated that despite being bankrupt, there is still a possibility of recovering the fines imposed on Hassan Nawaz, as tax evasion penalties are not waived even in bankruptcy under British laws.

The case is over 10 years old, dating back to when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes.

The legal sources close to Hassan Nawaz claimed that the “figures" published today by the Revenue Customs Department represented an old story. Hassan Nawaz had declared himself bankrupt in court, and the old story has been repeated once again.

The legal sources said that the matter is over 10 years old when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes. Almost six years later, HMRC initiated an inquiry into the taxes from that period. HMRC legally should not have conducted this inquiry.

The legal sources of Hassan Nawaz argued that after a certain period, Hassan Nawaz took the stance that the tax demand from the tax department was no longer valid. Hassan Nawaz had taken a principled stance by declaring bankruptcy in court, and his bankruptcy is set to end on April 29, 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Fine United Kingdom April 2016 2015 Muslim All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Na ..

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes

2 minutes ago
 Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

43 minutes ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

1 hour ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

4 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

4 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

5 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

5 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan