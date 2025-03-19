UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes

(@Abdulla99267510)

Son of PML-N chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) The United Kingdom (UK) authorities imposed fine worth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for not paying taxes.

The UK authorities also declared him tax defaulter in the latest released list.

Hassan Nawaz failed to pay taxes amounting to approximately £9.4 million from April 5, 2015, to April 6, 2016.

The UK tax authority has also imposed a £5.2 million fine on Hassan Nawaz, and the British government has shared the details on its official website.

The legal experts stated that despite being bankrupt, there is still a possibility of recovering the fines imposed on Hassan Nawaz, as tax evasion penalties are not waived even in bankruptcy under British laws.

The case is over 10 years old, dating back to when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes.

The legal sources close to Hassan Nawaz claimed that the “figures" published today by the Revenue Customs Department represented an old story. Hassan Nawaz had declared himself bankrupt in court, and the old story has been repeated once again.

The legal sources said that the matter is over 10 years old when Hassan Nawaz had paid all the taxes. Almost six years later, HMRC initiated an inquiry into the taxes from that period. HMRC legally should not have conducted this inquiry.

The legal sources of Hassan Nawaz argued that after a certain period, Hassan Nawaz took the stance that the tax demand from the tax department was no longer valid. Hassan Nawaz had taken a principled stance by declaring bankruptcy in court, and his bankruptcy is set to end on April 29, 2025.