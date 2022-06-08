UrduPoint.com

UK Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness delegation led by Chief Commissioner Tamsyn Barton Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness delegation led by Chief Commissioner Tamsyn Barton Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan received and discussed agenda points such as women safety application, women empowerment, protection, and workforce participation within and through PSCA and law enforcement cum security agencies.

He substantiated to the delegation the promising fact of women's participation being up to 25 percent of the authority's total workforce. The representatives lauded PSCA's initiatives of providing easily accessible protection mechanism to the women in need.

The PSCA COO briefed the delegation that the women safety application was loaded with features such as live chat, secured route mapping, location sharing and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

He briefed the commission that women from all walks of life including housewives and female students were benefiting from Women Safety App. The number of people installing app was also growing rapidly, he added.

Expressing views on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Tamsyn Barton applauded PSCA's initiative to introduce women safety app. Awareness of women safety app in remote areas was needed, she added.

The commission was interested in the development and outreach of the WSA through UNFPA. The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

More Stories From Pakistan

