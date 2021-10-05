UrduPoint.com

UK Issues Fresh Travel Advisory For Pakistani Travelers

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:33 PM

UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani travelers  

The latest reports say that the Pakistan will have to undergo 10-day quarantine at their homes before their departure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) The United Kingdom (UK) has issued new travel advisory for Pakistan amid fear of coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules have declared 10-day quarantine as mandatory for the Pakistani nationals. The latest reports suggested that Pakistan travelers have been asked to undergo Coronavirus test a day before starting their journey and on second and eighth day.

Pakistan has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has climbed up to to 1,252,656. The nationwide tally of fatalities has risen to 27,947 today.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data showed that 1,308 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab was reported at the top of the list among all other cities in terms of deaths.

Till now 12,710 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,442 in Sindh 5,593 in KP, 929 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore, 460,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,687 in Punjab 174,841 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,801 in Islamabad, 34,253 in Azad Kashmir, 32,992 in Balochistan and 10,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,639,052 coronavirus tests and 48,907 in the last 24 hours. 1,178,883 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,110 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.67 percent.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chairman  Ju ..

Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chairman  Justice (R ) Javed Iqbal

15 minutes ago
 Russian actress, director blast off to film first ..

Russian actress, director blast off to film first movie in space

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conduct ..

Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conducting Plenary Sessions For 2 Day ..

12 minutes ago
 India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti ..

India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure

12 minutes ago
 EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vacc ..

EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

15 minutes ago
 UNICEF in Cambodia warns of COVID-19 impact on you ..

UNICEF in Cambodia warns of COVID-19 impact on youth's mental health

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.