UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani travelers  

The latest reports say that the Pakistan will have to undergo 10-day quarantine at their homes before their departure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) The United Kingdom (UK) has issued new travel advisory for Pakistan amid fear of coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules have declared 10-day quarantine as mandatory for the Pakistani nationals. The latest reports suggested that Pakistan travelers have been asked to undergo Coronavirus test a day before starting their journey and on second and eighth day.

Pakistan has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has climbed up to to 1,252,656. The nationwide tally of fatalities has risen to 27,947 today.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data showed that 1,308 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab was reported at the top of the list among all other cities in terms of deaths.

Till now 12,710 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,442 in Sindh 5,593 in KP, 929 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore, 460,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,687 in Punjab 174,841 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,801 in Islamabad, 34,253 in Azad Kashmir, 32,992 in Balochistan and 10,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,639,052 coronavirus tests and 48,907 in the last 24 hours. 1,178,883 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,110 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.67 percent.