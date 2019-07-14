UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Journalist Hits Back At PML-N Trolls; Rejects DIFD Rebuttal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

UK Journalist hits back at PML-N trolls; rejects DIFD rebuttal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :British Journalist David Rose Sunday hit back at Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders and fans for terming his news story on alleged embezzlement and money laundering by their party chairman Shahbaz Sharif as 'baseless' and 'propaganda campaign'.

In his report published in British newspaper Mail on Sunday, the journalist had alleged that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled and laundered millions of Pounds out of £500 million aid coming from UK during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab.

However, the PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb termed it a conspiracy against the opposition leader hatched by the government. She also showed to media a picture showing the journalist sitting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar.

The journalist took to Twitter saying, "the PMLN trolls in Pakistan are posting a photo of me with Imran Khan, claiming this shows my article about Shahbaz Sharif was 'planted'.

" "The photo was taken last year, when I interviewed him before the election. Here's the proof," he said while sharing the web link of the interview published on July 21, 2018 in the same paper.

David Rose also witticized the PML-N trolls and questioned his Twitter followers whether any of the PML-N trolls yet claimed that the story involved the "hand of India"? Meanwhile, in his reaction to the rebuttal issued by Department for the International Development (DFID), the journalist termed it "nothing of the kind."The DFID had said that the news story lacked any evidences to substantiate the claims made in the report.

"It merely repeats their statement quoted in the article, and claims the piece contains no evidence about the earthquake fund. Read it. It does. Poor show. More wasted cash!," David Rose commented.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb David Same United Kingdom Money July Sunday 2018 Muslim Family Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 minutes ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 minutes ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 minutes ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

18 minutes ago

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.