UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Journalist Not Like Those Paid By PML-N To Defend Fake News: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

UK journalist not like those paid by PML-N to defend fake news: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday the British journalist David Rose was not like the journalists who were paid by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) to defend fake news items.

The British journalist has hit back at the PML-N leaders and fans, who had termed his news story on the alleged embezzlement and money laundering by their party chairman Shehbaz Sharif as 'baseless' and 'propaganda campaign.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the " UK journalist has rejected claims of the Sicilian Mafia.It's not like very few media houses / journalists who are paid by PML- N to defend fake news / stories.

" David Rose, in his report published in the Daily Mail Online on Sunday, reported that Shehbaz Sharif and his family had allegedly embezzled and laundered millions of Pounds out of £500 million aid coming from the United Kingdom's Department for International Development during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab.

The journalist on his Twitter account said,"The PMLN trolls in Pakistan are posting a photo of me with Imran Khan, claiming this shows my article about Shehbaz Sharif was 'planted'.

"The photo was taken last year, when I interviewed him before the election. Here's the proof," he said while sharing the web link of the interview published on July 21, 2018 in the same paper.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan UK Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan David Same United Kingdom Money July Sunday 2018 Muslim Family From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

31 minutes ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

31 minutes ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

1 hour ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

1 hour ago

ICA adopts Cabinet Resolution allowing foreign wor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.