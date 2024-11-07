UK Kashmiris Call For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) British Kashmiri politician Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, a former Mayor of Waltham Forest on Thursday emphasized the desire of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.
In a statement issued to media, Speaking at an event, Chaudhry Liaquat reaffirmed the community's commitment to advocating for the freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian control.
Chaudhry Liaquat Ali was joined by prominent figures including Ch. Shoukat Ali, Chairman of Muslim Friends of Labour, businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Colonel Rethard Mohabbat Ali from Inspad and senior journalist Zafar Mughal.
Ch. Liaquat Ali highlighted the tragic history of the Jammu massacre, stating that it remains a painful memory for Kashmiris.
He urged the need for coordinated efforts among Kashmiri organizations to create a unified action plan and initiate new strategies for the freedom movement.
Ch. Shoukat Ali stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and reinvigorating the movement with fresh ideas.
He expressed confidence in the Labour Party's commitment to the Kashmir issue during this term.
Dr. Tahir Tabassum, President of Inspad, expressed hope that Kashmiris in Britain would mobilize effectively to advance their cause.
He mentioned that NGOs can play a vital role in achieving important goals and highlighted Inspad's long-standing efforts in promoting dialogue and diplomacy regarding Kashmir and Palestine.
Ch. Liaquat Ali commended Inspad's initiatives and the leadership of Dr. Tabassum, expressing optimism about the organization's future contributions to the Kashmir cause in the UK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Envoy urges Pakistani firms to maximize partnerships at Singapore Fintech Festival2 minutes ago
-
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi8 minutes ago
-
ANF foils inter-provincial drug smuggling bid; recovers 180 kg charras11 minutes ago
-
Face masks must for respiratory patients, citizens amid smog: Medical expert12 minutes ago
-
APHC vows to defend BJP-led efforts to erase IIOJK’ s unique identity22 minutes ago
-
Punjab teachers Union expresses concerns over school closures,calls for revised timings32 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Pakistani cueist Asif on winning World Snooker Championship42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 123,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Four killed in Dera Ghazi Khan horror road crash1 hour ago
-
Rana Ihsan for further strengthening Pakistan-US partnership to promote regional peace, prosperity1 hour ago
-
Two crushed to death by train in Multan2 hours ago
-
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day13 hours ago