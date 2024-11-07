Open Menu

UK Kashmiris Call For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) British Kashmiri politician Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, a former Mayor of Waltham Forest on Thursday emphasized the desire of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

In a statement issued to media, Speaking at an event, Chaudhry Liaquat reaffirmed the community's commitment to advocating for the freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian control.

Chaudhry Liaquat Ali was joined by prominent figures including Ch. Shoukat Ali, Chairman of Muslim Friends of Labour, businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Colonel Rethard Mohabbat Ali from Inspad and senior journalist Zafar Mughal.

Ch. Liaquat Ali highlighted the tragic history of the Jammu massacre, stating that it remains a painful memory for Kashmiris.

He urged the need for coordinated efforts among Kashmiri organizations to create a unified action plan and initiate new strategies for the freedom movement.

Ch. Shoukat Ali stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and reinvigorating the movement with fresh ideas.

He expressed confidence in the Labour Party's commitment to the Kashmir issue during this term.

Dr. Tahir Tabassum, President of Inspad, expressed hope that Kashmiris in Britain would mobilize effectively to advance their cause.

He mentioned that NGOs can play a vital role in achieving important goals and highlighted Inspad's long-standing efforts in promoting dialogue and diplomacy regarding Kashmir and Palestine.

Ch. Liaquat Ali commended Inspad's initiatives and the leadership of Dr. Tabassum, expressing optimism about the organization's future contributions to the Kashmir cause in the UK.

