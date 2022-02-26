UrduPoint.com

UK Lord Mayor Afzal Khan Calls On AJK President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UK Lord Mayor Afzal Khan calls on AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 25 (APP):The visiting Lord Mayor from United Kingdom Afzal Khan Friday called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, AJK President office said.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK President said that elderly Kashmiri leader (Late) Chaudhry Noor Hussain and the then Lord Mayor of Birmingham had, through a friendship treaty, declared Mirpur and Birmingham as twin cities and now it needs to be mobilized again and steps should be taken again in this regard.

On the occasion, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Afzal Khan invited President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to attend the Olympic Games to be held in Birmingham in July this year.

Appreciating the services of Lord Mayor Afzal Khan, Barrister Sultan said that AfzalKhan has a honour to be the first elected Muslim councilor of any city council in the United Kingdom."He not only served the people there but also raised his voice in every forum for the stability of Pakistan and the right of Kashmiris to self-determination", he said.

