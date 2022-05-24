UrduPoint.com

UK Minister For Armed Forces Arrives On Two-day Visit

The United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, arrived here Tuesday on a two-day visit to highlight the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner to the UK and reiterate the long-standing deep people-to-people ties between the two countries

Minister James Heappey will be meeting senior government and military leaders, discussing the impact of the war in Ukraine across the world and the UK's humanitarian response in Afghanistan.

He also laid a wreath at the War Cemetery in Rawalpindi, where hundreds of Commonwealth soldiers, who lost their lives in the two World Wars are laid to rest, said a press release posted on the official Twitter account of the British High Commission in Pakistan.

Minister James Heappey MP, in a statement, said the UK and Pakistan were close friends and partners. "As we celebrate 75 years of our bilateral relationship, it is more important than ever that we continue to work together in an increasingly unstable world to tackle challenges and those who threaten global peace and security." This year Pakistan and UK will be celebrating 75 years of partnership and bilateral ties.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last ministerial visit to Pakistan was in September last year when the then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held high-level meetings and discussed how the two countries could work closely together on the situation in Afghanistan.

