ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan has made another diplomatic win against India after the members of British parliament strongly debated the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday.

"Pakistan has been exposing the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK for long and now the same echo is being heard in the British Parliament, endorsing Pakistan's stance against India," the Foreign Minister said, regarding the debate on Kashmir which was held in the UK parliament.

The debate was moved in the House of Commons by Sarah Owen from Luton North on January 13, which attracted a huge response by the other parliamentarians on highlighting the deteriorating situation in IIOJK.

Qureshi termed the development a "success of Pakistan's diplomatic approach" and a "source of encouragement for Kashmiris", expressing confidence that the voice would further expose the "real face of India".

He said contrary to India's portrayal of Kashmir as its internal issue, the British parliamentarians made it clear that this was in fact a globally controversial issue, that had upon it several resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

He said the situation in India was "extremely worrying" where millions of Indian troops continued persecution of Kashmiris.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that the life in IIOJK were marked with extrajudicial killings, illegal arrest of Kashmiri youth, abuse of women, communication blockade and denial of access to independent observers to occupied territories.

About the upcoming administration of new U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, which is due to take on responsibilities on January 20, he said many Congressmen were familiar with the region and the atrocities perpetrated against Kashmiris.

"We expect them to raise voice in the US Congress to save the unarmed Kashmiris from Indian tyranny and prolong military siege," he said.

He stressed the need for visit of delegations from US Congress, British Parliament and European Parliament to IIOJK in order to get first hand information about the serious human rights violations and law and order situation.

British parliamentarian John Spellar in the debate stressed that situation in Kashmir must be a great concern for international community and looked upon as a "potential threat to world peace and international order".

MP Sara Britcliffe, who is also the all-party parliamentary Kashmiri group, said Kashmiris were living in the "world's most militarized zone", with the fallout damaging the lives of men, women and children.

MP Naz Shah said Kashmiris needed the support of world leaders who could act urgently in stopping genocide in the Valley.

MP Robbie Moore criticized the legal reforms by India which revoked the property rights of Kashmiris and called the need for investigation into the "terrible situation" in Kashmir.

