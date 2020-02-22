UK MPs express concern over human rights violations in IOJ&K

A six-member British Parliamentary delegation visiting Pakistan, has expressed concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) A six-member British Parliamentary delegation visiting Pakistan, has expressed concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.Talking to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in Lahore, the British Parliament members assured to raise an effective voice in their Parliament against human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The British lawmakers said the sad happenings in Indian occupied Kashmir are alarming for the entire world community while India's Citizenship Act is denial of basic human rights.Governor Punjab thanked the visiting British Parliament members for raising voice for Kashmiris.