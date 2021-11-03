UrduPoint.com

UK Navy Ship Visits Karachi, Conducts Naval Drills With Pakistan Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:35 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) ship HMS RICHMOND visited Karachi port and conducted naval exercises with Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) ship HMS RICHMOND visited Karachi port and conducted naval exercises with Pakistan Navy.

The Ship was received by officials of Pakistan Navy along with representatives of British High Commission, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Pakistan Navy and UK Navy enjoy longstanding relations based on training, development, mutual interest and cooperation in naval affairs.

The visit of UK Ship included harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held.

On completion of port visit, sea exercise was conducted between Pakistan and UK Navy covering wide range of naval operations. The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and contribute toward international efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region.

UK Navy Ship visit to Karachi and joint naval drills is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.

