UK-Pakistan Collaboration Focuses On Skill-based Education To Boost Pakistan’s Academic Excellence, Says Sarah Williams
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University, UK, Sarah Williams, Friday called skill-based education is the future, as she announced a major collaboration with the International Center of Excellence aimed at delivering high-quality academic programs and advancing Pakistan as a regional innovation center.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Sarah Williams explained that the collaboration will offer a series of scholarships to support talented students pursuing skill-based programs.
These scholarships aim to provide greater access to quality education for learners from diverse backgrounds, helping to build a stronger and more innovative workforce in Pakistan, she said, adding, this initiative reflects the partnership’s commitment to fostering future-ready skills and driving regional development.
Sarah Williams highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating that it represents a significant step toward making Pakistan a regional center of innovation and skill development.
She emphasized that the UK-Pakistan collaboration is not just about education but about empowering students to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.
Sarah Williams described the historic agreement as a game-changer for Pakistan’s higher education, offering students access to internationally recognized programs. The partnership will also focus on creating incubation hubs, promoting skill development, and expanding vocational training opportunities.
She emphasized that strengthening global academic connections is key to this collaboration, which aims to equip students with the skills needed for tomorrow’s job market and drive innovation across the region.
Sarah Williams highlighted that the partnership supports students at all levels, including O Level and A Level learners, offering pathways to internationally recognized qualifications.
She also mentioned that last year’s scholarship opportunities for studying abroad paved the way for even greater access to global education.
She emphasized that this collaboration aims to expand such opportunities further, promoting skill development, vocational training, and stronger international academic ties to prepare Pakistani students for global careers.
