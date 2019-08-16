UrduPoint.com
UK Pakistan May Enhance Trade Volume , Says Mandviwala

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

UK Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 has paved a roadmap for exploring new avenues of trade and economic development, business promotion, investment and enhancing bilateral economic activities between Pakistan and United Kingdom

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) UK Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 has paved a roadmap for exploring new avenues of trade and economic development, business promotion, investment and enhancing bilateral economic activities between Pakistan and United Kingdom.This was stated by Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandiwalala while addressing the participants of conference in London on Friday.

He said that investment is very sensitive matter and required to pay full concentration thatwho and where is being invested and there is very conducive environment in Pakistan to invest in different sectors.Ambassador of High Commission of Pakistan Muhammad Nafees Zikria said that women had equal opportunities to excel in business and hey can establish their own businesses by taking advantages of facilities being extended by Pakistani government.

Spokesman to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Investment and Trade to UK & Europe Sahibzada Jahangir talking the participants of UK Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened the doors for foreign investment for the entire world and investors should come forward and avail the consumer market of four billion people and get benefit of their production and services.

Chairman Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Dr. Nasir Awan, Chairman Pak World, CEO, Pakistan Peace Collective Project former Secretary Information Shabir Anwar, Chairman British Muslim Foundation Suleman Raza, President LSESU, Arif Anis Malik and business leader Khurshid Barlas spoke about the business opportunities and avenues of bilateral trade and policies and regulations of UK government and stressed for initiating new projects besides promoting entrepreneurs.

