UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Holds High-level Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group held a significant meeting on Wednesday at Parliament House, chaired by Minister of State for Railways and Group Convener Bilal Azhar Kayani.
The session was marked by the special participation of Lord Wajid Khan, Member of the UK House of Lords and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Faith, Communities, and Resettlement, along with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, said a news release.
Upon their arrival, Lord Wajid Khan and High Commissioner Jane Marriott received a warm welcome from Bilal Azhar Kayani and members of Parliament.
In their remarks, both guests expressed appreciation for the invitation and lauded the efforts of Bilal Azhar Kayani and fellow lawmakers in advancing the group's objectives and fostering stronger Pakistan-UK relations.
The meeting featured in-depth discussions on bilateral cooperation, trade promotion, and a range of pressing global and regional issues, including the Kashmir and Palestine issues, Islamophobia, climate change, and other shared concerns.
A dynamic question-and-answer session facilitated a constructive exchange between the UK guests and Pakistani parliamentarians.
Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing collaboration between the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) and the Pakistan-UK Friendship Group to build closer legislative and diplomatic ties.
Parliamentarians in attendance included Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Latif Khosa, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and Romina Khurshid Alam. Sharmila Faruqi, Dr. Shazia Soomro, and Daniyal Chaudhry participated virtually via video link.
The officials from the British High Commission and Pakistan’s National Assembly Secretariat were also present.
The meeting concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields to celebrate the continued partnership between the two countries.
Recent Stories
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital7 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group holds high-level meeting7 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing7 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance7 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 laborers in Multan7 minutes ago
-
PTA, ITU discuss telecom progress, future goals for digital growth, connectivity7 minutes ago
-
SC refuses to issue special order for meeting with Chairman PTI7 minutes ago
-
'Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)' moot kicks off17 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of legendary comedian Babu Baral observed17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack down on bridge encroachments, arrest 517 minutes ago
-
WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance17 minutes ago
-
Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana27 minutes ago