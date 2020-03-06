UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network to organize workshops on agriculture, nutrition, energy from March 9

UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) in collaboration with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) would organize three development workshops in Pakistan

The workshops to be held from March 9 to 12, which would discuss sustainable development challenges linked to food security, agriculture, nutrition and affordable healthcare.

Availability of clean water and affordable energy in Pakistan and the region would also be discussed by as over 150 academics from the UK, Pakistan and the region taking part in the workshops.

The activities will create and foster new relationships and develop new networks to address challenges aligned with the UN sustainable development goals.

It may be recalled here that UKRI has allocated a total of 1.5b for research in partnership with low and middle income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

UPSIGN is a UK registered charity that has volunteers across UK universities and research organizations. In Pakistan, the charity is trying to coordinate efforts of the British Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan to collectively work towards a sustainable future for Pakistanis.

UKRI is a UK Research and Innovation arm of the UK government department delivering science and innovation to address societal challenges.