UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network To Organize Workshops On Agriculture, Nutrition, Energy From March 9

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network to organize workshops on agriculture, nutrition, energy from March 9

UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) in collaboration with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) would organize three development workshops in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) in collaboration with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) would organize three development workshops in Pakistan.

The workshops to be held from March 9 to 12, which would discuss sustainable development challenges linked to food security, agriculture, nutrition and affordable healthcare.

Availability of clean water and affordable energy in Pakistan and the region would also be discussed by as over 150 academics from the UK, Pakistan and the region taking part in the workshops.

The activities will create and foster new relationships and develop new networks to address challenges aligned with the UN sustainable development goals.

It may be recalled here that UKRI has allocated a total of 1.5b for research in partnership with low and middle income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

UPSIGN is a UK registered charity that has volunteers across UK universities and research organizations. In Pakistan, the charity is trying to coordinate efforts of the British Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan to collectively work towards a sustainable future for Pakistanis.

UKRI is a UK Research and Innovation arm of the UK government department delivering science and innovation to address societal challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Water Agriculture United Kingdom March May From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

A nefarious plan of Modi to allot 6000-acre land i ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

59 minutes ago

Enormous economic potential needs to be utilized f ..

55 seconds ago

Training workshop held for farmers under Prime Min ..

57 seconds ago

Over 76 b released for NHA projects under PSDP til ..

58 seconds ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.