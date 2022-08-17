UK, Pakistan Sign Extradition Agreement - Home Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) London and Islamabad have signed an agreement on extradition of criminals and illegal migrants from the UK to Pakistan, British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

"I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan," Patel tweeted.

The new agreement goes in line with the UK immigration policy, also known as the new plan for immigration, adopted in July, the Home Secretary added.

It is not the first such agreement signed by the UK. The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.