ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday announced a bilateral programme worth up to £130 million to support girls' education in Pakistan that will impact nearly 17 million children.

Launched in May this year, the Prime Minister's Girls' Education Action Plan sets out practical steps to deliver the UK's global objectives on girls' education, said a press release issued by the British High Education Commission Islamabad.

The programme, 'Girls and Out of School': Action for Learning (GOAL), will support the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) governments to improve outcomes for girls and the most marginalized.

GOAL focuses on two main priorities: Punjab and KPK's least developed districts will directly support around 250,000 marginalised children enrolling and staying in school.

It will also support an additional 150,000 girls to read by age 10.

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG, speaking about this significant financial support to enhance the girls' education system in Pakistan, said, "No nation can reach its full potential without 50% of its population. Getting girls into school is a key driver of growth. We want to give girls awaaz and marzi, voice and choice and unleash the potential of the next generation."This programme (GOAL) will introduce changes to make education more inclusive; ensuring children are taught at their correct learning level, and influencing others to adopt better education practices.