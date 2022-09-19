UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest 15 To Prevent Local Hindu-Muslim Clashes From Escalating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Police of the British city of Leicester arrested 15 people to "deter further disorder" amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim groups.

The tensions were triggered by the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai on August 28, when India won the match against Pakistan. This was followed by violent clashes between the two groups in Leicester.

Local police became aware of groups of young people gathering on Sunday afternoon in the suburbs of the city.

"Dispersal and stop and search powers were used to restore calm. Fifteen people were arrested during this evening's operation. They all remain in police custody," police said in a statement.

The police added that violence, disorder or intimidation would not be tolerated in Leicester.

Police operations and investigations continue in the city.

