Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

UK Prime Minister felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, the British premier noted the longstanding ties between the two countries and expressed to work together with the new incumbent prime minister of Pakistan on areas of shared interest.

"Congratulations to CM Shahbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK and Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest," Boris Johnson posted a tweet.

