UK Provides Further Assistance to Pakistan to Help Combat COVID-19 - Government

The United Kingdom continues to provide assistance to Pakistan to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, supporting the most vulnerable people and increasing public awareness of the virus, the country's government said on Friday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United Kingdom continues to provide assistance to Pakistan to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, supporting the most vulnerable people and increasing public awareness of the virus, the country's government said on Friday in a press release.

"The United Kingdom is providing further assistance to Pakistan in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts, by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications," the press release said.

According to the press release, the government allocated 4.39 million Pounds ($5.4 million) to support Pakistan. The relief package includes, in particular, donations to Pakistan's Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHPF), Aawaz II program and the Khairkhwah information campaign.

UK aid within the PHPF aims to help those impacted indirectly by the coronavirus crisis, providing hygiene, mental health and psychological support to the population. Meanwhile, supporting Aawaz II a joint program of UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women will help empower and protect nearly 10,000 women and children who face violence in their own home, as well as send messages to combat stigma and discrimination as a result of coronavirus.

"The Khairkhwah campaign - which means Well Wisher - on tv and radio will reach up to 80 million people with messages on how to taking appropriate safety measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus in communities, as well as tackling coronavirus misinformation. This campaign will reach those living in rural and semi-urban areas who may otherwise struggle to get the latest information," the press release added.

In addition, the government said that the UK would host the Global Vaccine Summit on June 4 to raise funds for vaccinating 300 million more children against infectious diseases, including those in Pakistan.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed over 64,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more that 1,300 fatalities and about 22,300 recoveries.