Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the United Kingdom (UK) was ready to hold negotiations with India regarding its recent move on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the United Kingdom UK ) was ready to hold negotiations with India regarding its recent move on Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the United States President Donald Trump had already offered for mediation over Kashmir dispute.

He strongly condemned the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

The governor said the whole nation was united on Kashmir dispute. India had increased the number of troops in the occupied Kashmir to suppress the freedom movement with force but it would never succeed in its designs, he added.

He said the international community should play its role to stop atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan was supporting and highlighting the Kashmir cause at every available forum effectively.