UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 29,547 Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

UK records another 29,547 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Another 29,547 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,197,662, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 156 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,144.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in England, COVID-19 rates were rising in children aged from two to those in year 11, and for those aged 35 to 49 in the week to Sept. 3.

Figures for the same time period showed that the infection rate in Scotland was the highest recorded, and the rate in Wales was the highest seen since Christmas.

Related Topics

Christmas Died Same Wales Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

36 minutes ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

51 minutes ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.