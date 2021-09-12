UK records another 29,547 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Another 29,547 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,197,662, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 156 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,144.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in England, COVID-19 rates were rising in children aged from two to those in year 11, and for those aged 35 to 49 in the week to Sept. 3.

Figures for the same time period showed that the infection rate in Scotland was the highest recorded, and the rate in Wales was the highest seen since Christmas.