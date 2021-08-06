UrduPoint.com

UK rejects Nawaz Sharif visa extension on pretext of false statements: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said immigration department of United Kingdom (UK) has rejected visa extension application of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on pretext of false statements

Addressing a press conference, he said the UK immigration provided two chances to Nawaz Sharif to prove his illness. However, Nawaz Sharif misled the UK authorizes about his illness by attaching old medical reports with visa application, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not sick as he was seen dining in restaurants and strolling (on London roads), but he had obtained the visa by telling lies to the British authorities about his health.

The PML-N leader was not ill as the relevant authorities were witnessing his dining at restaurants and roaming on the roads, besides holding meetings, he said.

He demanded Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader to share the visa rejection letter with the media.

Telling lies was old modus operandi of PML-N leaders, he added.

He said upon visa rejection, Nawaz Sharif contacted various doctors in UK but they refused to provide any such fake medical reports.

The SAPM said the Nawaz Sharif fled to London by plundering the national wealth. However, now the UK government asked him (Nawaz) to leave the country, he added.

He said he had met thrice with Nawaz Shairf in jail when he was in Pakistan.

An emergency hospital was also set up in the jail to provide healthcare facilities to the former prime minister, he said and added that it was not used for a single day.

Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N leaders including Maryam Safdar and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had repeatedly changed their narratives about Nawaz Sharif for almost over nine times.

He requested the media to ask from PML-N leaders in talk shows that what is their real narrative. "Nawaz Sharif wants Justice Qayyum like justice," he said.

Giving his assurance and guarantee, Shahbaz Gill said that once Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan, he (Nawaz) would go straight to jail.

Regarding phone call to the PM, Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is son of the soil and he did not meet anyone for making his personal relations. "The heads of government have no personal interests rather they always protect national interests", he remarked.

The SAPM said some newspapers published concocted and shameful story about the newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister based on purely personal analysis. Publishing such false and baseless story was tantamount to disrespect of AJK Legislative Assembly and people, he added.

To a question, he said strict accountability would also be carried out of all plunderers and looters in AJK under the vision of PTI.

