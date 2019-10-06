UK returned citizens looted during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana, took serious notice of robbery incident with, UK return, father and his son in the area of Morgah.

According to spokesman, CPO, constituted a team under supervision of SP Potohar, for the arrest of the accused and recovery of the looted property, within 72 hours.

On receiving the information of the incident, SHO Morgah, Aizaz Azeem and SP Potohar Syed, Ali, reached at the crime scene.

Evidence were collected from the crime scene and the person injured during the incident was shifted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

SP Potohar, held an important meeting in the matter in which it came to front that the gang which commits such crimes is active in Islamabad and Jhelum and it can not be ruled out that the members of the same gang might have committed this crime. SP said that the culprit behind the robbery would be arrested soon.