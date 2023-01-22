UK-returned man commits suicide after killing wife, aunt in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A Britain-returned-Pakistani committed suicide on Saturday after killing his wife and aunt in the limits of Rawalpindi's Gojar Khan Police Station.

According to a private media report, the tragic incident took place in the Rojam area of Gojar Khan, where Khawar Mehmood, a UK-returned-accused, took his own life after killing his wife and aunt.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Police officials said they have started the investigation related to the incident; the evidence has been collected from the scene, and the accused and the relatives of the victims will also be interrogated.