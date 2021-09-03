UrduPoint.com

UK Secretary Of State Dominic Raab Arrives In Pakistan On Two Day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:10 AM

UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab arrives in Pakistan on two day visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab arrived Thursday night on a two-day (September 2-3) visit of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold official talks with Secretary of State Dominic Raab.

The talks will cover the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters.

Foreign Secretary Raab was also scheduled to have interaction at the leadership-level, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensive exchange of views with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephonically on 18 August 2021.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary of State Dominic Raab discussed the situation in Afghanistan twice on 16 and 27 August 2021.

The visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Visit United Kingdom August September

Recent Stories

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

24 seconds ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

26 seconds ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

28 seconds ago
 Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

30 seconds ago
 Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End o ..

Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End of September - Health Minister

35 seconds ago
 Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.