UK Secretary Of State Dominic Raab Due In Pakistan For Two-day Visit: FO

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab will arrive here Thursday on a two-day (September 2-3) visit of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab will arrive here Thursday on a two-day (September 2-3) visit of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold official talks with Secretary of State Dominic Raab, which will cover the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters.

Foreign Secretary Raab was also scheduled to have interaction at the leadership-level, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensive exchange of views with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephonically on 18 August 2021.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary of State Dominic Raab discussed the situation in Afghanistan twice on 16 and 27 August 2021.

The visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, the statement maintained.

