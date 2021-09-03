UrduPoint.com

UK Sends $41Mln Aid To Afghanistan's Neighbors Sheltering Refugees - Raab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:14 PM

UK Sends $41Mln Aid to Afghanistan's Neighbors Sheltering Refugees - Raab

The United Kingdom is sending 30 million pounds ($41 million) in assistance to countries neighboring Afghanistan which shelter Afghan refugees seeking asylum after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United Kingdom is sending 30 million Pounds ($41 million) in assistance to countries neighboring Afghanistan which shelter Afghan refugees seeking asylum after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"We are sending up to 30 million pounds of life-saving support to Afghanistan's neighbors and that will include Pakistan, so that there is the money to provide the basics: the shelter, the household necessities, the sanitation for those who come across the border," Raab said at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The UK wants to engage Afghanistan's neighbors in a strategic initiative to secure safe passage for refugees, in which "regional partners are going to be absolutely key to forging a way forward and Pakistan's support there will be vital," Raab said.

He confirmed that the UK has doubled its humanitarian aid budget for Afghanistan and the region this year to 286 million pounds.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, the UK has evacuated more than 15,000 people. Alongside fellow permanent UN Security Council members the United States and France, the UK spearheaded the adoption of Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan on Monday, which calls for safe passage and greater international humanitarian aid for refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia Budget France United Kingdom United States Money August Border Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Prime Minister&# ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Prime Minister&#039;s phone call

16 minutes ago
 Female Activists Protest in Kabul Demanding Respec ..

Female Activists Protest in Kabul Demanding Respect for Women's Rights Under Tal ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 54 poi ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 54 points to close at 46,957 points

2 minutes ago
 Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated ..

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

2 minutes ago
 PAF releases fourth episode of Defence Day documen ..

PAF releases fourth episode of Defence Day documentary

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.