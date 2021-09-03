(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United Kingdom is sending 30 million Pounds ($41 million) in assistance to countries neighboring Afghanistan which shelter Afghan refugees seeking asylum after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"We are sending up to 30 million pounds of life-saving support to Afghanistan's neighbors and that will include Pakistan, so that there is the money to provide the basics: the shelter, the household necessities, the sanitation for those who come across the border," Raab said at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The UK wants to engage Afghanistan's neighbors in a strategic initiative to secure safe passage for refugees, in which "regional partners are going to be absolutely key to forging a way forward and Pakistan's support there will be vital," Raab said.

He confirmed that the UK has doubled its humanitarian aid budget for Afghanistan and the region this year to 286 million pounds.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, the UK has evacuated more than 15,000 people. Alongside fellow permanent UN Security Council members the United States and France, the UK spearheaded the adoption of Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan on Monday, which calls for safe passage and greater international humanitarian aid for refugees.