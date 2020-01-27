UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Sindh Govt Could Work Jointly To Improve Education Sector: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:48 PM

UK, Sindh Govt could work jointly to improve education sector: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that teachers training programs, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement of textbooks are the main areas where British and Sindh governments could work together

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that teachers training programs, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement of textbooks are the main areas where British and Sindh governments could work together.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on him at the CM House, here on Monday, said a statement.

The chief minister told the British High Commissioner that the British government had constructed Sukkur Barrage, one of the beautiful and best barrage of the world in 1923, and now it needed massive overhauling and renovation.

"We would be glad if British government or any British private firm may come over to assist the Sindh government in rehabilitation of the barrage," he said.

The visiting British envoy assured the chief minister that his government would support the Sindh government in education and sectors.

The British High Commissioner also assured the chief minister that he would make all out effort to support the provincial government in the matter of Sukkur Barrage.

Those who attended the meeting included deputy British High Commissioner Mike Nithavriakis, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

In the meeting, they also discussed education and health sectors in which the British government wanted to invest.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mckinesy & Company led by its Managing Director Ozgur Tanrikulu called on Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and agreed to work together in capacity building of teachers, improvement of textbooks, and capacity building of hospital administration staff.

The chief minister and the company agreed to work together for which he directed education and health departments to sit with them and chalk out a detailed program for the implementation of reforms in education and health sectors.

Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was also present. She also fixed another meeting with the visiting delegation for hospital administration staff's training and capacity building.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Education Company Sukkur May Murad Ali Shah Christian All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sindh CM Shah calls on PM, formally asks him for c ..

14 seconds ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

2 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

6 minutes ago

China's cargo throughput at ports up 8.8 pct in 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.