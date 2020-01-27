UK, Sindh Govt could work jointly to improve education sector: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that teachers training programs, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement of textbooks are the main areas where British and Sindh governments could work together.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on him at the CM House, here on Monday, said a statement.

The chief minister told the British High Commissioner that the British government had constructed Sukkur Barrage, one of the beautiful and best barrage of the world in 1923, and now it needed massive overhauling and renovation.

"We would be glad if British government or any British private firm may come over to assist the Sindh government in rehabilitation of the barrage," he said.

The visiting British envoy assured the chief minister that his government would support the Sindh government in education and sectors.

The British High Commissioner also assured the chief minister that he would make all out effort to support the provincial government in the matter of Sukkur Barrage.

Those who attended the meeting included deputy British High Commissioner Mike Nithavriakis, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

In the meeting, they also discussed education and health sectors in which the British government wanted to invest.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mckinesy & Company led by its Managing Director Ozgur Tanrikulu called on Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and agreed to work together in capacity building of teachers, improvement of textbooks, and capacity building of hospital administration staff.

The chief minister and the company agreed to work together for which he directed education and health departments to sit with them and chalk out a detailed program for the implementation of reforms in education and health sectors.

Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was also present. She also fixed another meeting with the visiting delegation for hospital administration staff's training and capacity building.