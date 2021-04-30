UK, South African, Brazilian variants of covid enter Sindh: Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuh in a video message on Friday pointed out that United Kingdom, South African, Brazilian variants of novel corona virus found in Sindh.

In a video message released , Dr Pechuh said that the mix study of 13 samples carried out by Aga Khan University Hospitals (AKUH) on Thursday, have revealed, 10 cases of UK variant while two of South African and Brazilian variants of COVID.

She said that the UK variant of COVID spreads too quickly due to around 60 percent ineffective rate and its fatality also high that is nearly 68 percent, which can put immense pressure on our health system.

Dr. Pechuh said the fatality rate of South African and Brazilian variants are also very high and these variants are not vaccine responsive.

She advised the masses to avoid crowds including small social gatherings inside homes, as well as travelling unnecessarily.

She said that carelessness being shown by the masses in general is very alarming for all of us and our health system.

Dr. Pechuh warned that if we do not take required precautions, we could also face the situation like that of India.

She said that we should adopt pro-active approach, because if the situation aggravates, there is no way to stop it.

Probably, we are moving towards lockdown, but all of us should take care of ourselves, our loved-ones and our neighbours, because being human being we are also equally responsible to take care of others, she said.