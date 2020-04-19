UK to reschedule all programs for helping people of Pakistan: UK HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to mitigate the sufferings of Pakistanis emerged in wake of coronavirus, the United Kingdom would reschedule all programs for helping the people of Pakistan.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private tv channel programs, the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Christian Turner said a common working strategy has been adopted for training purpose to tackle against the virus.

About stranded British citizen in Pakistan, he said ten chartered flights would be operational on Tuesday, to lift the British national for UK.

The British HC Christian Turner further stated that the flights would operate from Lahore and Islamabad to carry passengers to Heathrow and Manchester airports.

We were working in coordination with Pakistan because of symbolic relations existing between the two nations, he added. About number of passengers, he said some 3000 Britishers would leave for their country in the next week.

To a question, the HC said there might be some 100,000 British Pakistanis here.

To another question, the High Commissioner said the UK was reviewing the programs in wake of the current situation appeared before the public fighting against the virus.

He hoped that Pakistani people would come out from this challenge soon.

He said that deep ties with Pakistan is an asset for the people and government of the United Kingdom.

Expressing his heartfelt joy over the services of Pakistan International Airline , he said we were happy to see the people travelling by PIA to reach their destination.

In reply to a question about tickets, the HC said the tickets from Pakistan to UK, could be purchased with 527 Pounds. Christian Turner prayed for the people of Pakistan and UK for healthy and prosperous life in days to come.