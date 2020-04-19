UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Reschedule All Programs For Helping People Of Pakistan: UK HC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

UK to reschedule all programs for helping people of Pakistan: UK HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to mitigate the sufferings of Pakistanis emerged in wake of coronavirus, the United Kingdom would reschedule all programs for helping the people of Pakistan.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private tv channel programs, the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Christian Turner said a common working strategy has been adopted for training purpose to tackle against the virus.

About stranded British citizen in Pakistan, he said ten chartered flights would be operational on Tuesday, to lift the British national for UK.

The British HC Christian Turner further stated that the flights would operate from Lahore and Islamabad to carry passengers to Heathrow and Manchester airports.

We were working in coordination with Pakistan because of symbolic relations existing between the two nations, he added. About number of passengers, he said some 3000 Britishers would leave for their country in the next week.

To a question, the HC said there might be some 100,000 British Pakistanis here.

To another question, the High Commissioner said the UK was reviewing the programs in wake of the current situation appeared before the public fighting against the virus.

He hoped that Pakistani people would come out from this challenge soon.

He said that deep ties with Pakistan is an asset for the people and government of the United Kingdom.

Expressing his heartfelt joy over the services of Pakistan International Airline , he said we were happy to see the people travelling by PIA to reach their destination.

In reply to a question about tickets, the HC said the tickets from Pakistan to UK, could be purchased with 527 Pounds. Christian Turner prayed for the people of Pakistan and UK for healthy and prosperous life in days to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Lahore Islamabad Private TV Channel Manchester United Kingdom Christian All From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.