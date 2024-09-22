UK Trade Commissioner Oliver Christian Begins Key Visit to Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) UK Trade Commissioner for middle East and Pakistan Oliver Christian has landed in Islamabad on his first visit to Pakistan, kicking off a three-day effort to strengthen the UK's economic, trade and education links with Pakistan.

During his visit, Christian will announce significant new partnerships, including a strategic Transnational Education agreement between Beaconhouse International College and the University of Essex; and collaboration between Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust at the Novacare Hospital in Islamabad, said a press release.

These initiatives are set to deepen the UK's investment in Pakistan's education and healthcare sectors. The University of Essex partnership aims to provide Pakistani students with access to world-class education, while the Novacare project will set a new standard in healthcare facilities and services in the region.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi Sarah Mooney said: “As Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner, the UK is committed to driving economic development and addressing challenges that hold back growth. This visit reinforces our commitment to working together to unlock opportunities to benefit both countries.”

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian said:"British firms are not just operating in Pakistan, they are market leaders in their respective fields, trusted by millions of consumers as household Names and making a significant contribution to the economy. We are dedicated to strengthening our economic relationship with Pakistan, not just through investments and partnerships but by working together to demonstrate the opportunity here for UK businesses."

It is pertinent to mention here that Oliver Christian is His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan and serves as Consul General to Dubai, appointed in September 2023.

He previously led the Prime Minister’s business Unit at Downing Street, supporting four Prime Ministers from 2019 to 2023, where he facilitated over £78 billion in investment and export deals, and played a key role in launching the UK Global Investment Summit and the Office of Investment. Before this, he was Principal Private Secretary at the Department for International Trade, helping to establish it in 2016. Oliver brings 13 years of government experience across trade, investment, and regulatory roles. He holds a degree in International Relations and Philosophy from Keele University and studied at the University of Toronto.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest export market, with total trade in goods and services between the UK and Pakistan amounting to £4.1 billion (UK exports £1.8 billion / Pak imports £2.3 billion) in the four quarters leading up to the end of Q1 2024.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has partnered with Novacare Hospitals to support the development of a 250-bed hospital in Islamabad, set to open in 2026. The hospital will offer 28 clinical services and aims to meet international standards for sustainability and healthcare quality. This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing UK medical expertise to Pakistan.

The University of Essex has partnered with Beaconhouse International College to offer degree programmes in key subjects including Business, Computing, and Law at Beaconhouse campuses in Pakistan.

This collaboration provides students the opportunity to pursue internationally recognised University of Essex qualifications without leaving the country, expanding access to quality UK education in these fields.